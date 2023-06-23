Stocks to buy or sell on June 23, see detailed list here

The domestic market opened on a negative note on Friday amid across-the-board selling. The S&P BSE Sensex traded around 200 points, or 0.31 per cent lower at 63,043.93 levels while the NSE’s Nifty was trading at 18,705.85, down 65.4 points, or 0.35 per cent.

Third time in this week, Nifty failed to climb to a new peak as it retraced from an intraday high of 18,886 levels, which is just one point away from the life-time high of 18,887 mark.

BSE Sensex hit a new high for second straight session as the 30-stock index hit 63,601 levels during pre-open session, improving its previous high of 63,586.

Bank Nifty ended 134 points lower at 43,724 levels.

Stocks to watch today:

According to stock market experts, a total of 12 stocks will trade ex-dividend today. Those 12 dividend stocks are as follows:

Punjab National Bank (PNB),

Torrent Pharma,

Dalmia Bharat and

Raymond

LIC Housing Finance

Other dividend paying stocks are:

Dutron Polymers,

Sky Industries,

Medico Intercontinental,

BN Rathi, SKP Securities,

Plastiblends,

GHCL

DBOL

Stocks to buy today:

According to market experts these stocks are worth buying today that is for June 23, 2023: