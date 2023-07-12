Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 150, Nifty climbs over 19,458

At 9:53 a.m. IST, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.10% to 65,685.54, while the Nifty 50 index gained 0.10% at 19,458.90. 

Pic Credits: IANS

Mumbai: Domestic equity indices rose on Wednesday, led by heavyweight Reliance Industries. Both the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index gained in the early trade.

The top gainers on the Nifty are ONGC, Coal India, Reliance Industries, Titan Company and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp, M&M and Infosys are the losers. The information technology (IT) index fell 0.5%.

