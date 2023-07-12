Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 150, Nifty climbs over 19,458

Mumbai: Domestic equity indices rose on Wednesday, led by heavyweight Reliance Industries. Both the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index gained in the early trade.

At 9:53 a.m. IST, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.10% to 65,685.54, while the Nifty 50 index was up 0.10% at 19,458.90.

The top gainers on the Nifty are ONGC, Coal India, Reliance Industries, Titan Company and Kotak Mahindra Bank, while IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp, M&M and Infosys are the losers. The information technology (IT) index fell 0.5%.