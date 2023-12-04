Stock Market updates: Sensex hits record highs, Nifty above 20,500

India’s benchmark indexes opened at fresh all-time highs on Monday. The Sensex was up 882.38 points at 68,363.57, while the Nifty soared by 276.40 to 20,544.30.

At 10 am, the Sensex gained 961.61 points or 1.43 percent to open at 68,442.80, while the Nifty was up 289.90 points or 1.43 percent at 20,557.80.

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with power and oil and gas indices up 2 percent each. The bank, capital goods and metal stocks are up 1 percent each.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and SBI are among major gainers on the Nifty.

The key stock indices surged after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in key state elections. The BSE SENSEX gained 1,511.15 points or 2.29 per cent to close at 67,481.19 points, while NIFTY gained 473.20 points or 2.39 per cent to close at 20,267.90 points.