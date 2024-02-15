Stock Market today: BSE Sensex trades near 72,000, Nifty around 22,000

New Delhi: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher on Thursday(February 15). The BSE Sensex opened 238.64 points or 0.33% at 72,061.47, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 66.50 points or 0.30% to open at 21,906.55.

At 10.32 am, the 30-share benchmark Sensex climbed 126.90 points or 0.18 per cent to 71,949.73 points while the broader Nifty rose 49.95 points or 0.23 per cent to 21,890.00 points.

The broader indices opened in the green, with gains led by midcap stocks. Bank Nifty index gained 118.80 points or 0.26% to open at 46,027.10.

Mahindra and Mahindra, ONGC, Power Grip Corp, NDMC, BPCL, and coal India were among the top gainers on the Nifty. Meanwhile, the top losers were Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement, and Apollo Hospitals.