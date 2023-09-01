Stock Market: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty above 19,300

New Delhi: The Equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Friday. The BSE benchmark Sensex gained more than 150 points or 0.24 per cent to trade at 64,981, and Nifty rose 59 points or 0.31 per cent to trade at 19,313 in early trade.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 142.02 points or 0.22 per cent to 64,973.43 points while the broader Nifty went up 57.60 points or 0.3 per cent to 19,311.40 points.

BHEL, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, MTAR Tech and Jio Financial are among the most active shares on the NSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), M&M and ITC were among the top gainers.

The top laggards were Divi’s Labs, Asian Paints, NTPC, Adani Ports and HDFC Bank were among the top laggards.

The broader indices traded flat as well, with Nifty 200 and Nifty 500 mildly in green.