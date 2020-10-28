share market positive
Share Markets Open On A Positive Note Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 40,664.35 points which was also the high point. The Sensex touched a low of 40,406.17 points.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 40,522.10 points.

The Sensex was trading at 40,578.68 points up by 56.58 points or 0.14 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,922.60 points after closing at 11,889.40 points.

The Nifty was trading at 11,875.30 points in the morning.

