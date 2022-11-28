Sensex touches record high at 62,661, Nifty near all time high; BPCL, RIL leads

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex records a new all-time high of around 62,661 on Monday morning as it scaled past the 62,000-mark. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 rose about 70 points and reached a fresh 52-week high of 18,583.

Sensex was trading at 62,613.87, up 320.23 points or 0.51 per cent and Nifty50 was trading at 18,596.15 at 12:42 pm, which was 83.40 points or 0.45 per cent higher from the Friday closing level.

Bharat Petroleum, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and Tata Consumer Products were top gainers on the Sensex today. The JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Apollo Hospitals and Coal India were top losers.

The Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO opened today for subscription and subscribed 45 per cent on Debut day. It has a price band of Rs 217-0237. The retail portions booked are 79 per cent.