Sensex soars 190 Points in early trade; Nifty climbs 55 Points

Mumbai: The domestic equity benchmark indices advanced in early trade on Monday amid fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 190.11 points to 63,574.69 in early trade and the NSE Nifty advanced 55.45 points to 18,881.45.

The major gainers in the early trade are Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank and HDFC.

The losers were Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, NTPC and ICICI Bank and others.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded lower. The US markets ended lower on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.48 per cent to USD 75.48 a barrel.

The Sensex reached a all time high of 63,384.58 with 466.95 points or 0.74 per cent on Friday. The Nifty climbed 137.90 points or 0.74 per cent to end at its lifetime peak of 18,826.

