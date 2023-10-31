Sensex rises over 300 points to 64,452, Nifty at 19,233

New Delhi: The equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty opened in green on Tuesday. In the opening session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 339.67 points to trade at 64,452.32 and the NSE Nifty gained over 92 points to open at 19,233.70.

Later, both the benchmark indices quoted flat in a volatile trade. The 30-share BSE benchmark traded 44.50 points down at 64,068.15, and the Nifty quoted 7.85 points lower at 19,133.05.

Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid, ITC and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, and Maruti were among the laggards.

