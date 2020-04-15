Sensex today
Sensex open on positive note on Wednesday

By IANS
Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 31,277.11 points and touched a high of 31,400.36 and a low of 31,178.10 points.

It is trading at 31,298.53 points up by 608.51 points or 1.98 per cent from its Tuesday’s close at 30,690.02 points.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 9,196.40 points after closing at 8,993.85 points. The Nifty is trading at 9,158.10 points in the morning.

