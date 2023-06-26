Sensex, Nifty gain due to rise in consumer goods shares

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices opened marginally higher in early trade on Monday. Despite negative sentiments, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent to 63,061.68 due to gains in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks.

By 9:30 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent to 63,061.68, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 0.18 per cent to trade around 18,700.

Most of the sectoral indices were in positive territory, with the Nifty FMCG index gaining over 1 per cent. The top gainer were Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma.

The top five gainers on the Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer Products, Cipla, UPL and Hero MotoCorp. TCS, BPCL, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and NTPC were the top losers.

On the BSE, Eros Media, Bizotic Commercial, Starcom Info, Angel Fibers and A F Enterprises hit their fresh 52-week lows, while ICICI Securities, Omega Inter.Tech, RMC Switchgears, Parag Milk Foods and 63 Moons Tech touched their fresh 52-week highs.