Sensex drops over 300 points, finance, banking stocks plunge

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex falling over 300 points.

The domestic indices declined in line with the fall in the Asian markets. Heavy selling was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.

Around 10.16 a.m., Sensex was trading at 36,359.28, lower by 334.41, or 0.91 per cent from the previous close of 36,693.69.

It opened at 36,517.28 and has so far touched intra-day high of 36,538.10 and low of 36,331.33 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,721.80, lower by 80.90 points or 0.75 per cent from its previous close.

