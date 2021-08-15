Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser spotted testing with twin-Cylinder

Royal Enfield had announced to launch the much-awaited new-gen Classic 350 on August 27, 2021. It will be the second motorcycle to be based on the brand’s new “J” architecture.

Royal Enfield is also rumoured to be testing a new 350cc motorcycle, which is believed to be called the Hunter 350.

Apart from these two, RE is also developing an upgraded version of the Himalaya, which is rumoured to be called the Himalayan GT or the Scram 411. This two-wheeler will be a more road-focused.

Now, reports from Rushlane have suggested that Royal Enfield’s next two-wheeler will be a 650cc cruiser motorcycle, which is believed to be launched in the beginning of the next year. The new RE 650cc cruiser has been spotted testing with a new camouflage.

The new cruiser is most likely to share the design elements from the KX Bobber design concept, which was showcased by the automobile company at the 2018 EICMA.

As per the report, the new Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser will come with an almond shaped fuel tank, a low slung tail section, forward set foot pegs for more relaxed riding position, and alloy wheels wrapped with tubeless tyres.

The new model was seen with USD front forks, and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS system.

Prior to this, some specifications of the new Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser was revealed in spyshots. The new model was seen with common attributes of a cruiser motorcycle like a long wheelbase, low mounted silencers, lower ground clearance and backrest for the pillion rider .

The upcoming 650cc cruiser is believed to have the most feature among the Royal Enfield bikes in India. The cruiser is expected to get a digital instrument console with the tripper navigation system.

The new Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser is likely to come with a tweaked version of the 648cc twin-cylinder engine, that produces 47bhp of power and 57Nm of torque and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. This is also used in Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.