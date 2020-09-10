Reliance shares
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)

Reliance shares hit Rs 2,300; market capitalisation over Rs 14.58 lakh cr

By IANS

Mumbai: Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) climbed to new highs on Thursday taking its market capitalisation to over Rs 14.58 lakh crore.

RIL shares touched an all-time high of Rs 2,343.90 per share on the BSE. Its market capitalisation is around Rs 14.58 lakh crore.

Related News

‘RIL well placed for zero net debt target, more 3%…

Stock markets formally enter bear zone; Sensex slump 2,900

Fiscal Measures Expected, Markets Gloom To Be Short-Lived

Markets Open On A Positive Note On Wednesday Morning

At 1.26 p.m., its stock price was at Rs 2,298.20, higher by Rs 136.95 or 6.34 per cent from the previous close.

The surge in share prices comes on the back of the announcement of Rs 7,500 crore investment by Silver Lake into Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, an RIL subsidiary.

On Wednesday, RIL had announced that the investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. Silver Lake’s investment will translate into a 1.75 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

You might also like
Business

Petrol And Diesel Prices Fall Down In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates Here

Business

Gold Rates In Bhubaneswar Increases Marginally On Thursday

Business

Over 50,000 kirana stores onboard Flipkart for festive season and ‘Big Billion Days…

Business

Reliance Retail Gets Large Scale Investment From American Company, Silver Lake

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7