Reliance Jio’s 5G upgrade plan offers 10Gb data for just Rs 61

Reliance Jio offers the 5G upgrade plan for Rs 61 to customers. Jio user will be eligible for the 5G Welcome Offer by recharging with the Rs 61 plan. According to reports, Reliance Jio has recently increased the data balance of this 5G upgrade plan.

Now, Jio customers will get 10GB of data with the Rs 61 plan of Reliance Jio. Earlier, this plan came with 6GB of data.

According to terms and conditions, a customer will have to recharge with the Rs 239 plan or more if they want to enjoy the unlimited 5G data offer. With the Rs 61 plan, Reliance Jio aims to provide 5G upgrade plan to those who are on plans with lower denominations to make them eligible for the 5G Welcome Offer.

This helps Reliance Jio keep its average revenue per user (ARPU) figure intact. In a very silent manner, Reliance Jio has given this plan a data boost.

Jio Rs 61 plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 61 plan comes with 10GB of data and has a validity of the same period as the user’s base active plan. This significantly lowers the cost of each GB of data for the consumer. By recharging with this plan, Jio users will become eligible to also get an unlimited 5G data offer.

On its website, Jio has mentioned that users who have recharged with the Rs 119, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 199 and Rs 209 plans can also get the 5G data offer by recharging with this plan.

Apart from the Rs 61 plan, Jio also has other data booster plans but these plans don’t offer the 5G Welcome Offer.

Note that subscribing to the Rs 61 plan doesn’t necessarily mean that you will be able to use Jio’s 5G. Apart from the Rs 61 plan, you need to be in a 5G covered area and nee to have a 5G SA-supported device.

Also Read: BSNL users can get 3GB daily data, unlimited calling and other benefits