Reliance Jio launches new Independence offer prepaid plans: Check benefits

Reliance Jio has announced Independence Offer for it’s prepaid users for the year 2023. The offer is applied to the Rs 2,999 plan. It comes with daily data benefits, unlimited calling, SMS benefits, and free access to Jio apps, and discounts on services including food delivery and online shopping.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,999 prepaid plan benefits

The Rs 2,999 plan has a validity of 365 days and offers 2.5GB daily data along with unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS benefits, and free access to Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud. Apart from this, the plan also offers additional benefits of Rs 100 off on purchases of Rs 249 on Swiggy and up to Rs 1,500 savings on flight reservations made via the Yatra platform. Users can get 15% discount (up to Rs 4,000) on domestic hotel bookings on Yatra.

Other bundled offers include a Rs. 200 discount on orders above Rs. 999 for select products on Ajio and 20 percent off on orders of Rs. 999 on Netmeds.

Moreover, the plan comes along with unlimited 5G data bundled with this Independence Offer prepaid plan.

For your information, you can get the same benefits as the Rs 2,999 plan at a reduced validity period by recharging the Rs 349 plan. This plan has a validity period of 30 days. In total, subscribers will get 75GB of high-speed data. After the offered daily data limit exhausts, users will be able to access the Internet at 64 Kbps speed.

The plan is listed on the MyJio app, Jio website. You can also find it on other platforms offering recharge services like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and more.

Jio has brought an additional plan priced at Rs. 2,545 with a validity of 336 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,545 prepaid plan benefits

The Jio Rs 2,545 prepaid plan comes with a 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for 336 days. It also offers unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers and free access to Jio apps such as JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud.