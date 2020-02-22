Reduction In LPG Cylinder Price
image credits: economictimes.com

Possible Reduction In LPG Cylinder Price, To Make Customers Smile

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 33

Chhattisgarh: There might be a revision in prices of LPG cylinder said Union Petroleum Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

During  his Chhattisgarh visit he said that the prices of LPG saw a fluctuation in the recent months, but in March there might be reduction of prices.

Related News

DoT clears Bharti Infratel-Indus Tower merger deal: Sources

Returns on equity of BSE500 companies at 16-year low: Report

Reliance Jio Announces New Tariff Plans From Next Month

Get A PAN Card In 10 Mins If You Have An Aadhar Card, Know…

Recent rise in gas cylinder prices by 144.5 rupees was criticized by the domestic customers.

The government is planning to give twice as much subsidy as it is giving at present.

Hence the final LPG cylinder price will cost only 7 rupees extra against pre-hike prices.

You might also like
Business

DoT clears Bharti Infratel-Indus Tower merger deal: Sources

Business

Returns on equity of BSE500 companies at 16-year low: Report

Business

Reliance Jio Announces New Tariff Plans From Next Month

Business

Get A PAN Card In 10 Mins If You Have An Aadhar Card, Know How

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.