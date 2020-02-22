Possible Reduction In LPG Cylinder Price, To Make Customers Smile

Chhattisgarh: There might be a revision in prices of LPG cylinder said Union Petroleum Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

During his Chhattisgarh visit he said that the prices of LPG saw a fluctuation in the recent months, but in March there might be reduction of prices.

Recent rise in gas cylinder prices by 144.5 rupees was criticized by the domestic customers.

The government is planning to give twice as much subsidy as it is giving at present.

Hence the final LPG cylinder price will cost only 7 rupees extra against pre-hike prices.