RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das honoured with ‘Governor of the Year’ in London

Reserve Bank on India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das was awarded Governor of the Year by Central Banking in London.

The award recognised his role as the RBI chief in managing inflation and skillfully handling India’s banking system during crisis situations like Covid-19 and global turmoils.

The RBI governor is behind critical reforms, and has ensured smooth management of world-leading payments innovation and led India through difficult times, said the organisers

“The RBI governor has cemented critical reforms, overseen world-leading payments innovation and steered India through difficult times with a steady hand and well-crafted turn of phrase,” the organisers said in a statement.

He was recommended for the award by the publication in March 2023. Central Banking is an international economic research journal.

