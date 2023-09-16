Punjab Pollution Control Board fines CV maker SML Isuzu for violating environment protection laws

Chennai: The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has penalised commercial vehicles (CV) maker SML Isuzu of Rs 5 lakh for violation of some provisions of the environment protection laws.

According to SML Isuzu, the PPCB has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh by encashing the bank guarantee lying with it and has asked the CV maker has to comply with the observations of the PPCB within 15 days and submit the compliance report. The company received the order/directions from the PPCB on Friday.

Some of the observations of the PPCB, as per SML Isuzu, are: the storage facility is not adequate to store hazardous waste for 1 to 3 years, and was found without roof, lock and key and in mixed form with solid waste; in the bus body plant, the primer coat section is having mechanical floor trap system, which does not seem to be appropriate to entrap fine matter; and the sanding is also being done in open which is causing emissions into open atmosphere.

The environmental body also observed that the FRP (fibre reinforced polymer) manufacturing process was not having any emission control or treatment system, and separate measuring devices have not been provided with the waste water lines.

The PPCB further pointed out that no oil and grease trap has been provided at the inlet of the treatment plant.

According to SML Isuzu, it has taken appropriate actions against the observations of the PPCB.