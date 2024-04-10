Planning to buy refrigerator under Rs 15000: Check these models that can fit into your budget

We are in the peak of summer and the having a fully functioning refrigerator at your household is a must. If you are someone who is planning to replace your old refrigerator with a new one, we have some suggestions for you. We have offered options under Rs 15,000 that will be suitable for a small family or for bachelors.

We have hand-picked few refrigerators under Rs 15000 that not only keep your vegetables, drinks cool but also are energy efficient.

Voltas Beko 183 L 4 Star Refrigerator

The Voltas Beko 183 L Direct Cool Single Door 4 Star Refrigerator is an energy-efficient refrigerator that can cater to you needs for summer. The refrigerator is offered at a special price of Rs 14,990 after a discount of 42 percent on the base price on Flipkart. There are multiple bank offers on the refrigerator. If you opt for HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI for 6/9/12 months you can get flat Rs 1250 off/ Rs 1500 off. There is also an exchange offer on the refrigerator in case you have an old refrigerator. Users can get up to Rs 6,000 off on the product (under exchange benefit). No cost EMI starts from Rs 2499/month.

The model is 2023 model and the dimensions are 1400 mm x 678 mm x 600 mm. The weight is 32.8 kg. Speaking about power features, the fridge has a power requirement of AC 230 V, 50 Hz while the power consumption 142 W. The star rating is 4 stars while capacity is 183L. Some important features include toughened glass, built-in-Stabilizer and a single door.

Users get 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and 10 years warranty on compressor.

Rating: 4.4 stars (Flipkart)

Lloyd by Havells 188 L 4 Star Refrigerator

Lloyd by Havells 188 L Direct Cool Single Door 4 Star Refrigerator is offered at a special price of Rs 14,990 after a discount of 38 percent on the base price on Flipkart. There are multiple bank offers on the refrigerator. If you opt for HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI for 6/9/12 months you can get flat Rs 1250 off/ Rs 1500 off. There is also an exchange offer on the refrigerator in case you have an old refrigerator. Users can get up to Rs 6,000 off on the product (under exchange benefit). No cost EMI starts from Rs 2499/month.

The model is 2023 model and the dimensions are 1240 mm x 630 mm x 542 mm. The weight is 33 kg. The star rating is 4 stars while capacity is 188L. Some important features include toughened glass, built-in-Stabilizer, anti bacterial gasket and a single door.

Users get 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and 10 years warranty on compressor.

Rating: 4.3 stars (Flipkart)

CANDY 190 L 5 Star Refrigerator

The CANDY 190 L Direct Cool Single Door 5 Star Refrigerator is an energy efficient refrigerator that is suitable for all your food storage needs. The refrigerator is offered at a special price of Rs 14,990 after a discount of 28 percent on the base price on Flipkart. There are multiple bank offers on the refrigerator. If you opt for HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI for 6/9/12 months you can get flat Rs 1250 off/ Rs 1500 off. There is also an exchange offer on the refrigerator in case you have an old refrigerator. Users can get up to Rs 6,000 off on the product (under exchange benefit). No cost EMI starts from Rs 1666/month.

The model is 2023 model and the dimensions are 1218 mm x 628 mm x 541 mm. The weight is 35 kg. Speaking about power features, the fridge has a power requirement of AC 220-240V, 50 Hz. The star rating is 5 stars while capacity is 190L. Some important features include anti-fungal gasket, inverter compressor and a single door.

Users get 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and 10 years warranty on compressor.

Rating: 4.3 stars (Flipkart)

CANDY 190 L 4 Star Refrigerator

The CANDY 190 L Direct Cool Single Door 4 Star Refrigerator is offered at a special price of Rs 13,690 after a discount of 23 percent on the base price on Flipkart. There are multiple bank offers on the refrigerator. If you opt for HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI for 6/9/12 months you can get flat Rs 1250 off/ Rs 1500 off. There is also an exchange offer on the refrigerator in case you have an old refrigerator. Users can get up to Rs 6,000 off on the product (under exchange benefit). No cost EMI starts from Rs 1522/month.

The model is 2023 model and the dimensions are 1218 mm x 628 mm x 541 mm. The weight is 35 kg. Speaking about power features, the fridge has a power requirement of AC 220-240V, 50 Hz. The star rating is 5 stars while capacity is 190L. Some important features include anti-fungal gasket, inverter compressor and a single door.

Users get 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and 10 years warranty on compressor.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Rating: 4.3 stars (Flipkart)

Haier 190 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Haier 190 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is offered at a special price of Rs 14,790 after a discount of 30 percent on the base price on Amazon. This includes upto Rs 2000 discount on selected credit cards. There is a coupon discount of Rs 750 on the fridge. EMI starts from Rs 717/month.

The model is 2023 model and the dimensions are 1218 mm x 628 mm x 541 mm. The weight is 35 kg. Speaking about power features, the fridge has a power requirement of AC 220, 50 Hz. The star rating is 4 stars while capacity is 190L. Some important features include stabilizer free operation, large vegetable box, toughened glass shelves, energy efficient, more chiller space, anti-bacterial gasket, external handle, 14 ltr freezer, connect home inverter, clean back.

Users get 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and 10 years warranty on compressor.

Rating: 4 stars (Amazon)

Samsung 183 L, 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is offered at a special price of Rs 14,980 after a discount of 21 percent on the base price on Amazon. This includes upto Rs 2000 discount on selected credit cards. EMI starts from Rs 726/month.

The model is 2024 model and the dimensions are 1180 mm x 640 mm x 532 mm. The weight is 30 kg. Speaking about power features, the fridge has a power requirement of AC 230V, 50 Hz. The star rating is 3 stars while capacity is 183L. Some important features include stabilizer digital inverter compressor, toughened glass shelves, anti bacterial gasket, base stand with drawer for additional space etc.

Users get 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and 10 years warranty on compressor.

Rating: 4 stars (Amazon)

Godrej 180 L, 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Godrej 180 L 4 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, With 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is offered at a special price of Rs 14,590 after a discount of 23 percent on the base price on Amazon. This includes upto Rs 2000 discount on selected credit cards. EMI starts from Rs 707/month. A Rs 500 discount coupon is available on the fridge.

The model is 2023 model and the dimensions are 1190 mm x 665 mm x 575 mm. The weight is 30 kg. Speaking about power features, the fridge has a power requirement of AC 230V, 50 Hz. The star rating is 4 stars while capacity is 180L. Some important features include jumbo vegetable tray, large bottle space, turbo cooling technology etc.

Users get 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and 10 years warranty on compressor.

Rating: 4 stars (Amazon)

Whirlpool 184 L, 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 184 L, 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is offered at a special price of Rs 14,340 after a discount of 19 percent on the base price on Amazon. This includes upto Rs 2000 discount on selected credit cards. EMI starts from Rs 695/month.

The model is 2023 model and the dimensions are 1188 mm x 651 mm x 535 mm. The weight is 30 kg. Speaking about power features, the fridge has a power requirement of AC 220V, 50 Hz. The star rating is 3 stars while capacity is 184L. Some important features include jumbo vegetable tray, large bottle space, turbo cooling technology etc.

Users get 1 year comprehensive warranty on product and 10 years warranty on compressor.

Rating: 4 stars (Amazon)