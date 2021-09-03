Piaggio launches range of superbikes including Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia RSV4 in India

Vehicle manufacturer Piaggio has launched a fleet of superbikes in India. The recent launch by the company includes bikes like the RS 660, Tuono 660, RSV4, Tuono V4 and the Moto Guzzi V85 TT. The super bikes are in accordance to the new motor vehicle guidelines issued by the government of India. They will be available at Piaggio’s exclusive outlet-Motoplex across India.

In terms of price, the Aprilia RS 660 is priced at Rs 13, 39, 00 while the Tuono 660 is priced at Rs 13, 09,000. On the other hand, the Aprilia RSV4 and Aprilia Tuono V4 cost Rs 23, 69,000 and Rs 20, 66,000 respectively. The Moto Guzzi V85 TT costs Rs 15, 40,000 for the buyers.

The specification of the recently launched bikes can be termed as follows:

Aprilia RS 660

The Aprilia RS 660 sports bike falls under sub 800cc category and is characterised by sporty design. It is a twin cylinder bike and offers a power of 99BHP at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of torque at 8500 rpm. It is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. The colour options available for the users are Apex black, Lava red and Acid gold colors.

Aprilia Tuono 660

The Tuono 660 can be termed as a semi-faired version of the RS 660 and is a mix of Tuono V4 and RS 660. The twin cylinder engine churns out a power of 94 BHP and a torque of 67 Nm. The bike can be availed in colour options of concept black, iridium grey and acidic gold.

Aprilia RSV4 1100

The Aprilia RSV4 is the flagship superbike offered by the company. It is powered by a 1,099cc, V4 engine which offers a power of 214 BHP at 13,000 rpm and torque of 125 Nm of 10,500 rpm.

Aprilia Tuono V4

The Tuono V4 can be termed as a semi-naked version of RSV4 1100. The engine is same as RSV4 1100 and offers a power of 173 BHP at 11,350 rpm and a torque of 122 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

The Moto Guzzi V85 TT can be termed as an adventurer tourer bike and is most suited to those who prefer to go places not connected by tarmac. It is powered by an 853cc engine which produces 75 BHP of power at 7500 rpm and torque of 82 Nm at 5000 rpm.

If you are a person who is planning to buy a superbike in India you can definitely check for the above mentioned sports bikes offered by Piaggio.

(Note: The prices mentioned in the article are avg ex-showroom prices in India. In order to know about the exact prices kindly contact your nearest dealer.)