Petrol, diesel prices drop slightly for 2nd consecutive day in Bhubaneswar on March 8

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel today in Bhubaneswar has dropped slightly in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On March 8, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.11 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.54 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the petrol diesel prices today have increased marginally in the last 24 hours. On March 8, 2024, petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.80 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.38 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Bhubaneswar: Rs 103.11 per litre

Delhi: Rs. 96.72 per litre

Kolkata: Rs. 106.03 per litre

Mumbai: Rs. 106.31 per litre

Chennai: Rs 102.73 per litre

Diesel rates in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Bhubaneswar: 94.54 per litre

Delhi: Rs. 89.62 per litre

Kolkata: Rs. 92.76 per litre

Mumbai: Rs. 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Rs. 94.33 per litre

