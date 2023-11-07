Petrol-diesel price today: Rates remain constant in Bhubaneswar on November 7
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates have remained constant in Bhubaneswar on November 7, 2023. On Tuesday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre.
The petrol and diesel rates in Cuttack have remained same today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.54 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.
The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 102.65 per litre in Chennai
The diesel prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 94.25 per litre in Chennai