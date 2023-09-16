Petrol and diesel rates remain constant in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel price on Sept 16

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar have remained constant on September 16. The petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost has been recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The petrol and diesel rates in Cuttack have increased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.54 per litre while diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: