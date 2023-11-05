Petrol and diesel rates decrease in Bhubaneswar today, Check latest fuel price

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Bhubaneswar on November 5, 2023. On Sunday, the petrol was recorded at a cost of Rs 103.11 per litre, while the price of diesel is recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre. The petrol and diesel prices have fallen by 8 paise each from yestreday’s price.

The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have remained unchanged today. Petrol has been rated at Rs 103.54 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have also seen minor changes. The petrol price in Delhi has been recorded as Rs 96.72 per litre, Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs 102.63 per litre in Chennai.

Meanwhile, the diesel prices of the major cities of India is recorded at Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.