Bhubaneswar: As on Friday petrol recorded Rs 82.06/L while diesel recorded Rs 77.82/L in smart city Bhubaneswar.

The rates of petrol and diesel increased slightly in city during the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, the rates of petrol and diesel were Rs 81.45/L and Rs 77.42/L respectively.

The fall in fuel rates is hoped to bring respite among the commuters in the city. It is important to note that diesel prices had soared above Rs 80 during the past months.

Petrol Price In Different Metros:

Diesel Price In Different Metros: