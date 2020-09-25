petrol and diesel rate
Image Credit: Times Now

Petrol And Diesel Prices Surge In Odisha’s Capital Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As on Friday petrol recorded Rs 82.06/L while diesel recorded Rs 77.82/L in smart city Bhubaneswar.

The rates of petrol and diesel increased slightly in city during the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, the rates of petrol and diesel were Rs 81.45/L and Rs 77.42/L respectively.

The fall in fuel rates is hoped to bring respite among the commuters in the city. It is important to note that diesel prices had soared above Rs 80 during the past months.

Petrol Price In Different Metros:

Petrol prices
Image Credit: Good Returns

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diesel Price In Different Metros:

Diesel price
Image Credit: Good Returns
