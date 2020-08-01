Petrol and Diesel on 1st Aug
Petrol And Diesel Prices Surge In Bhubaneswar,Check Latest Rate

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and Diesel prices surged in capital city Bhubaneswar, today. Petrol recorded Rs 81.03  per litre while Diesel recorded Rs 80.03 per litre.

This change in petrol and diesel prices comes after 6 days of constancy in price.

Yesterday, petrol price was recorded as Rs 81.01 while diesel price was recorded  as Rs 80.02 per litre.

Rising fuel prices have become a concern for vehicle owners. The nationwide lockdown period has witnessed a drastic rise in fuel prices across India.

Check the fuel rates for different cities in India below.

The prices of petrol today in different metro cities are as follows:

The prices of diesel today in different metro cities are as follows:

