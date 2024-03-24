Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise On Sunday; Check Updated Rates Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
petrol and diesel prices
Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel has witnessed a major rise in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On March 24, 2024, the price of petrol has been reported to be Rs 101.60 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 93.16 per litre.

Meanwhile, in the Silver City, Cuttack, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased in the last 24 hours by 0.39 paisa. Today (Sunday), petrol has been priced at Rs 101.67 per litre while diesel costs Rs 93.22 per litre.

The rates of petrol in major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 101.06 per litre
  • Delhi: Rs 94.72 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 103.94 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 102.21 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 100.88 per litre

The rates of diesel in major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

  • Bhubaneswar: Rs 92.64 per litre
  • Delhi: Rs 87.62 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs 90.76 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs 92.15 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs 92.47 per litre

