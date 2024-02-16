The news is by your side.

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar on February 16

Business
By Akankshya Mishra
petrol and diesel prices
Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On February 16, 2024, petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.18 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.75 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant in the last 24 hours as well. On February 16, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.34 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.90 per litre.

Petrol prices in major cities of India has been recorded as follows:

  • New Delhi: Rs. 96.72 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs. 106.03 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs. 106.31 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs. 102.63 per litre

Diesel prices in major cities of India has been recorded as follows:

  • New Delhi: Rs. 89.62 per litre
  • Kolkata: Rs. 92.76 per litre
  • Mumbai: Rs. 94.27 per litre
  • Chennai: Rs. 94.24 per litre
