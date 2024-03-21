Petrol And Diesel Prices Hike Marginally In Bhubaneswar On March 12; Check Rates

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have increased in Bhubaneswar on March 21, 2024. On Thursday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 101.34 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 92.91 per litre today.

Similarly, on Wednesday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 101.05 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 94.64 per litre today. The cost of petrol and diesel has hikes by 28 paise in the last 24 hours.

The petrol and diesel prices in Cuttack have remained constant today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 101.24 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 92.81 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 104.21 per litre and Rs. 100.85 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 92.44 per litre in Chennai.