Petrol and diesel prices decreases in Bhubaneswar: Check latest rates

On July 12, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

Business
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Bharat Petroleum net profit
Image credit- IANS

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel increases in Bhubaneswar on July 12, 2023. On Wednesday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack decreases today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.56 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.12 per litre.

Must Read

India imposes restrictions on imports of plain gold…

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged In Bhubaneswar;…

Gold rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat increases on July 13

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded at Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.74 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.33 per litre in Chennai.

You might also like
Business

Vodafone Idea introduces new Rs 198 and Rs 204 recharge plans in India, Check…

Business

Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 150, Nifty climbs over 19,458

Business

GST waived off cancer treatment drugs, special medicines

Business

Gold Rates For 24 Carat/ 22 Carat Increases On July 12

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans