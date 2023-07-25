Now tomatoes can be bought at Rs 70 per kg, know how to order

New Delhi: Buyers can now order tomato online at a price of Rs 70 per kg. Of course, a consumer can order only 2 kg tomatoes in a week. However, as the price of this vegetable has soared and now sold in the market in around Rs 200 per kg, this news has brought big relief for people.

The government’s agricultural marketing company National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) reportedly has started selling tomatoes at Rs 70 per kg from 24 July. This is available through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

How to place your order?

Tomatoes can be ordered online at a price of Rs 70 per kg through buyers’ app listed at ONDC such as Paytm, Magicpin, Mystore and Pincode. Buyers can visit these apps to put their orders.

The order can be placed from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm daily while the delivery will be made the next day. There will be free doorstep delivery. But check before ordering whether the facility is available in your city or not.

Order is restricted to 2 kg per order only.