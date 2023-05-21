No ID proof, requisition slip required to exchange Rs 2000 notes:SBI

In a recent update, The State Bank Of India (SBI) has said that no form and identity proof will be required to exchange the Rs 2,000 notes. Immediately after, the RBI withdrew this from circulation. “The facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 to all members of the public up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip,” read the bank circular dated May 20.

“Further no identity proof is required to be submitted by the tenderer at the time of exchange,” it further stated.

SBI clarifies that the facility of exchange of Rs 2000 denomination bank notes upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip pic.twitter.com/TP6t2n9oeJ — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

This puts rest to all the speculations regarding whether any form or slip would be required while exchanging or depositing Rs 2,000 notes. The SBI issued a guideline to all its branches today, saying it will be allowed “without obtaining any requisition slip.”

Earlier, several information regarding the matter was circulated on social media. The rumours were that a form would need to be filled out, along with submitting identity documents like an Aadhaar card, in order to exchange the banned notes. However, SBI’s notice clarifies the alleged misinformation.

