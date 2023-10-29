No change in petrol and diesel rates in Bhubaneswar on Oct 29
On Sunday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is at Rs 94.76 per litre. Check rates in your city.
Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel rates have remained unchanged in Bhubaneswar on October 28, 2023. On Sunday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre. This prices are the same as yesterday.
Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel rates in Cuttack have decreased slightly today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.54 per litre and Diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.
The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 102.63 per litre in Chennai
The diesel prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai