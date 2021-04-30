New Range Of Harley Davidson Starts At Rs 10.11 lakh In India , Checks Details Here
Harley Davidson has unveiled the prices of its upcoming range of bikes in India for 2021. While the initial prices of the bike started between Rs 10.11 lakh, the range continues till Rs 34.99 lakh.
The American Motorcycle Company (Harley) had discontinued its sales and manufacturing operations in India in September 2020. However, it announced a partnership with Hero MotoCorp in the later part of 2020. According to the deal, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India.
Also read: Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here
The range of bikes in India include Iron 883, Forty-Eight, Fat Boy, Heritage Classic etc.
The prices for the bikes are as follows:
Iron 883: Rs 10.11 lakh
Forty-Eight: Rs 11.75 lakh
Softail Standard: Rs 15.25 lakh
Street Bob: Rs 15.99 lakh
Fat Bob: Rs 16.75 lakh
Pan America 1250: Rs 16.9 lakh
Pan America 1250 Special: Rs 19.99 lakh
Fat Boy: Rs 20.9 lakh
Heritage Classic: Rs 21.49 lakh
Electra Glide Standard: Rs 24.99 lakh
Road King: Rs 26.99 lakh
Street Glide Special: Rs 31.99 lakh
Road Glide Special: Rs 34.99 lakh