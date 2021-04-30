New Range Of Harley Davidson Starts At Rs 10.11 lakh In India , Checks Details Here

By WCE 4
harley davidson 2021 lineup in india
Image Credits: Harley Davidson

Harley Davidson has unveiled the prices of its upcoming range of bikes in India for 2021. While the initial prices of the bike started between Rs 10.11 lakh, the range continues till Rs 34.99 lakh.

The American Motorcycle Company (Harley) had discontinued its sales and manufacturing operations in India in September 2020. However, it announced a partnership with Hero MotoCorp in the later part of 2020. According to the deal, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India.

Also read: Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here

The range of bikes in India include Iron 883, Forty-Eight, Fat Boy, Heritage Classic etc.

The prices for the bikes are as follows:

Iron 883: Rs 10.11 lakh

Forty-Eight:  Rs 11.75 lakh

Softail Standard: Rs 15.25 lakh

Street Bob: Rs 15.99 lakh

Fat Bob: Rs 16.75 lakh

Pan America 1250: Rs 16.9 lakh

Pan America 1250 Special: Rs 19.99 lakh

Fat Boy: Rs 20.9 lakh

Heritage Classic: Rs 21.49 lakh

Electra Glide Standard: Rs 24.99 lakh

Road King: Rs 26.99 lakh

Street Glide Special: Rs 31.99 lakh

Road Glide Special: Rs 34.99 lakh

You might also like
Business

Fuel Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here

Business

Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates Here

Business

RBI To Conduct Open Market Operations Worth Rs 10K Crore On May 6

Business

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Specifications Revealed, Check The Expected Features Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.