New Range Of Harley Davidson Starts At Rs 10.11 lakh In India , Checks Details Here

Harley Davidson has unveiled the prices of its upcoming range of bikes in India for 2021. While the initial prices of the bike started between Rs 10.11 lakh, the range continues till Rs 34.99 lakh.

The American Motorcycle Company (Harley) had discontinued its sales and manufacturing operations in India in September 2020. However, it announced a partnership with Hero MotoCorp in the later part of 2020. According to the deal, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India.

The range of bikes in India include Iron 883, Forty-Eight, Fat Boy, Heritage Classic etc.

The prices for the bikes are as follows:

Iron 883: Rs 10.11 lakh

Forty-Eight: Rs 11.75 lakh

Softail Standard: Rs 15.25 lakh

Street Bob: Rs 15.99 lakh

Fat Bob: Rs 16.75 lakh

Pan America 1250: Rs 16.9 lakh

Pan America 1250 Special: Rs 19.99 lakh

Fat Boy: Rs 20.9 lakh

Heritage Classic: Rs 21.49 lakh

Electra Glide Standard: Rs 24.99 lakh

Road King: Rs 26.99 lakh

Street Glide Special: Rs 31.99 lakh

Road Glide Special: Rs 34.99 lakh