Net inflow to equity MFs nearly halves to Rs 6,213 cr in April

Net inflow to equity MFs nearly halves to Rs 6,213 cr in April

Mumbai: The net investments into equity mutual funds schemes fell around 46 per cent to Rs 6,212.96 crore in April 2020, compared to March.

The month-on-month slump comes in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and the nationwide lockdown. In March the inflow stood at Rs 11,485 crore.

Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed that inflow into equity schemes registered a year-on-year growth of 34 per cent.

Total assets under management of the mutual fund industry rose by 7.5 per cent to Rs 23.93 lakh crore in April 2020 as compared to Rs 22.26 lakh crore in April 2019.

Net flows for debt schemes return to positive to Rs 43,431.55 crore as on April 2020, driven by positive flows in to liquid schemes, corporate bond fund, banking and PSU fund, overnight fund and gilt fund, as compared to negative flows preceding month, March 2020 at Rs 1.94 lakh crore, as per the industry body.

As per AMFI data, redemptions for retail schemes including equity, hybrid, solutions-oriented as on April 2020 stood at Rs 16,868 crore, lower by Rs 50,076 crore as compared to Rs 66,944 crore in the preceding March 2020.

SIP AUMs stood at Rs 2,75,982.88 crore in April, higher by Rs 36,096.75 crore as compared to Rs 2,39,886.13 crore as on March 2020.

Further, SIP contribution for April 2020 stood at Rs 8,376.11 crore as compared to Rs 8,641.20 crore in March 2020.