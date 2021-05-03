Chennai: Pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited on Monday announced the launch of Ryaltris-AZ nasal spray for the treatment of moderate to severe allergic rhinitis, in India.

Glenmark has been the first to launch the branded generic version for the treatment of allergic rhinitis in India.

According to a study, around 20-30 per cent of the Indian population suffers from allergic rhinitis, Glenmark said.

Glenmark has priced the nasal spray Ryaltris-AZ at Rs 175 per pack of 75 metered doses (MD). The average cost of therapy of top 10 existing brands of the similar drug category is Rs 365, the company said.

According to Glenmark, it is the first company in the world to launch Ryaltris-AZ, as a novel fixed dose combination of Mometasone furoate 50 mcg + Azelastine 140 mcg.

Developed by Glenmark, Ryaltris-AZ is a novel fixed-dose combination nasal spray of an anti-histamine and a steroid, indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis (AR) in patients over 12 years of age.

It relieves symptoms of allergic rhinitis, including stuffy nose, runny nose, nasal itching, sneezing, as well as itchy, red and watery eyes, Glenmark said.