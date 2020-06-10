Markets open on a positive note Wednesday morning

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 34,029.14 points and touched a high of 34,205.07 points. The Sensex touched a low of 34,014.53 points.

On Tuesday the Sensex closed at 33,956.69 points.

The Sensex is trading at 34,086.97 points up by 130.28 points or 0.38AA per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,072.60 points after closing at 10,046.65 points.

The Nifty is trading at 10,064.65 points in the morning.