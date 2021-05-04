Since the announcement of Mahindra XUV 700, SUV owners in India have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the vehicle. Even, though the company had revealed the XUV 700 would be launched between quarter 2 and quarter 3 of 2021, the exact month was unknown.

However, according to recent reports, it is confirmed that the XUV 700 will be launched in October 2021. Mahindra and Mahindra Auto has already created a web page for XUV 700 and enthusiasts can register themselves to get updates about the SUV there.

Even though the exact specifications of the vehicle is yet to be announced by the company, here are some expected specifications:

Under the hood, the XUV 700 is likely to use a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which will produce a power of 185hp.On the other hand, the petrol engine is expected to be a 2.0 litre four cylinder which will churn out power of 190hp. The SUV will feature 6 speed manual and automatic transmission. The initial models of the XUV700 will be offered in two-wheel drive. However, the top models will feature a four-wheel drive.

Speaking about the design of the vehicle the new SUV will have a new grille (unlike XUV 500), fresh headlamps, LED DRLs and tail lamps. The XUV 700 will have new alloy wheels that will enhance the exterior look. The cabin is expected to feature modern infotainment system, digital instrument cluster and other features.

The expected price of the vehicle is likely to be between Rs15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.