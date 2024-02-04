Job cuts continue to haunt professions in 2024; Know Tech Layoffs from different Companies

Jobs cuts have continued to haunt the tech sector and if you are one who is working in this sector, you might be cautious about it. There have been more than 2,40,000 layoffs in 2023 and this is 50 percent increase as compared to what happened in the previous year. The layoffs have continued in 2024. We have mentioned some companies who have fired their staff recently.

Companies mostly in the tech sector have focused more on efficiency rather than on growth and continued cutting workforce.

Frontdesk

The US based prop tech company has fired 200 employees and it was the CEO Jesse DePinto who broke the news to the staff. The CEO did this over a two-minute Google Meet call.

Amazon

Amazon has fired its employees from various branches and that include Audible, Twitch, Prime and many more.

Xerox

The IT company has announced reduction of around 15 percent of its workforce. This means that they will be laying off 3000 employees.

Unity

The video game software company has cut 25 percent or 1800 jobs from company and plans to focus on long-term success and profitability.

Google

One of the largest tech companies fired hundreds of its staff including digital assistant, hardware and engineering teams. The Google CEO Sundar Pichai informed his employees that more layoffs were coming in the future and they should be ready for some bad news.

Microsoft

As many as 1900 jobs from Activision Blizzard, Xbox, and ZeniMax were cut by Microsoft. The total layoffs are 8 percent of the total Microsoft Gaming division. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra and company Chief design Officer Allen Adham also left the company.

eBay and Flipkart

eBay will be cutting 1000 jobs and that translates to 9 percent of its workforce. On the other hand, Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart will be laying 5 percent of its staff (which is 1000). The company currently has 22000 staff.

Other important companies like Swiggy, Valorant as well as TikTok are also trimming their workforce.