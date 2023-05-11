Jio giving up to 40GB free data on select recharge plans, Check plan details

Advertisement

Reliance Jio has many prepaid recharge plans that are offered with free data balances. Subscribers can get upto 40GB free data on select recharge plan of Jio. With this additional data, users can watch live streams of matches on JioCinema or binge-watching their favourite series or movies.

Jio recently launched Cricket plan that comes packed with the highest data offering – 3 GB/day – plus additional free data vouchers to ensure a seamless streaming experience. These plans are priced at Rs 219, Rs 399, and Rs 999. These plans offer free data up to 40GB and calling, SMS and other benefits.

Check these cricket special plans offered by Jio and their added benefits.

Jio 3GB daily data plan details

Jio Rs 219 plan:

Jio’s Rs 219 recharge plan comes with unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, and 3GB of data per day. It also offers a free subscription to Jio apps for 14 days as well. Jio also offers a complimentary 2GB data add-on voucher worth Rs 25. For those who have received the Jio Welcome 5G offer, 5G data is available at no additional cost.

Jio Rs 399 plan:

This Rs 399 plan of Jio offers access to unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, and 3GB of data per day, along with a free subscription to Jio apps. Users can also get a 6GB data add-on voucher worth Rs 61 for free. This plan is valid for 28 days.

Jio Rs 999 plan:

This plan from Jio includes unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, and 3GB of data per day, along with a free Jio apps subscription. This plan is valid for 84 days. Moreover, users who have access to 5G can also enjoy an additional 40GB of free data worth Rs 241 for a limited time.

If you need more data then you can recharge with cricket data add-on plans that adds up to 150 GB of data. The data add-on plans start from Rs 222, which offer 50 GB of data, which is valid until their active plan expires. The Rs 444 plan provides an additional 100 GB of data for 60 days, while the Rs 667 plan offers 150 GB of data with a validity period of 90 days. These plans can be recharged through the My Jio app or the official Jio website.