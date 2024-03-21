Jio AirFiber Plus Dhan Dhana Dhan offer brings triple internet speeds to you for free

Telecom giant Jio has announced its latest Dhan Dhana Dhan offer users of AirFiber Plus. The plan comes with a lot of interesting offerings. The first of which being tripled internet speeds for both, new and existing users.

Further, it is noteworthy mentioning that the internet speed will be made available completely free for the first 60 days.

Notably, this offering comes just ahead of IPL 2024. It is to be noted that the tournament will be streamed on the Jio Cinema App for free. Read on to know more about the Jio AirFiber Plus Dhan Dhana Dhan offer:

Users who are new to the Jio AirFiber Plus will be upgraded to the triple speed internet upon recharge. Meanwhile, existing users will be receiving a confirmation mail and SMS from the company regarding the upgrade.

It is important to mention that the offer will be applicable for the users who have a 6-month or a 12-month Jio AirFiber Plus plan.

Customers who opt for the 30 Mbps plan at Rs 599 will be able enjoy speeds up to 100 Mbps. Moreover, the offer comes with an extended validity of two months. With this, you can make savings up to Rs 600 on this plan.

Similarly, users who opt for the 100 Mbps plan at Rs 1,199 will receive 300 Mbps internet for the same price; and people opting for the 300 Mbps plan at Rs 1,499 will get an internet speed up to 500 Mbps. Users get to save Rs 600 and Rs 2,499 on the plans, respectively.

Moreover, it is noteworthy mentioning that the Jio AirFiber Plus Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is only available for users with 5G-based FWA Technology. Note that users with Jio 5G sim or Jio Fiber FTTH cannot avail the offer.