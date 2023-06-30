Indian stock market: Nifty trades over 19,100, Sensex hits fresh high

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex surged. The Nifty 50 kicked off the day and opened at its record high of 19,076.85.

Business
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Indian stock market
Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Photo: IANS)

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex surged. The Nifty 50 kicked off the day and opened at its record high of 19,076.85.

The Sensex, on the other hand, breached the 64,000 level and soared to a fresh all-time high of 64,311.54 during early trade on Friday.

Must Read

Petrol and diesel prices decreases in capital city of Odisha

Gold price June 30: Rates for 24 carat/ 22 carat decreases…

Indian stock indices touch fresh highs

Bank Nifty continues its record-breaking streak, surging to a new all-time high of 44,666.6 from Wednesday’s session.

The broader markets traded firmly in the green on Friday, with Nifty Midcap up 0.61% while Nifty Smallcap gained 0.49%. Volatiltiy guage, India VIX, rose 1.05%. Sectorally, Nifty IT surged 1.57% while Nifty PSU Bank followed, higher by 1%. The sole loser was Nifty Metal, which traded flat, lower by 0.07%.

The Bank Nifty hit a new all-time high at 44,666.6, extending its record-breaking streak from Wednesday’s session.

You might also like
Business

Petrol and diesel remains constant in Bhubaneswar on June 29

Business

June 29 Gold price: Rates decrease for 24 carat/ 22 carat in India

Business

BSNL Prepaid: Data Vouchers under Rs 100 that can be really helpful

Business

Indian markets at all-time high driven by FII inflows

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans