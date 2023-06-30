Indian stock market: Nifty trades over 19,100, Sensex hits fresh high

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex surged. The Nifty 50 kicked off the day and opened at its record high of 19,076.85.

The Sensex, on the other hand, breached the 64,000 level and soared to a fresh all-time high of 64,311.54 during early trade on Friday.

Bank Nifty continues its record-breaking streak, surging to a new all-time high of 44,666.6 from Wednesday’s session.

The broader markets traded firmly in the green on Friday, with Nifty Midcap up 0.61% while Nifty Smallcap gained 0.49%. Volatiltiy guage, India VIX, rose 1.05%. Sectorally, Nifty IT surged 1.57% while Nifty PSU Bank followed, higher by 1%. The sole loser was Nifty Metal, which traded flat, lower by 0.07%.

