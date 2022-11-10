India-US ties driven by common interest of promoting sustainability: Piyush Goyal

By IANS 0
Economic relations between India and US
Pic Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Economic relations between India and the US are driven by the common interest of promoting sustainability, emerging technologies, globally resilient supply chains and small businesses, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

The Union Minister made the remarks while virtually addressing the India-US CEO Forum which was chaired jointly by Goyal and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Goyal said that the forum continues to be an effective platform for dialogue across key sectoral themes and also highlighted the significant growth of the India-US economic relations at the forum.

The forum, comprising CEOs from leading Indian and US based companies, is co-chaired by N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and James Taiclet, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lockheed Martin.

This dialogue will serve as the framework under which specific recommendations will be charted out during the sixth edition of the India-US CEO Forum, due to be held early next year, official sources said.

CEOs from both sides commended the two governments for implementing transformative reforms and initiatives undertaken to strengthen bilateral cooperation, an official statement said.

The CEOs, under the seven working groups, presented priority areas to create stronger partnerships and boost growth across various critical areas such as entrepreneurship and promoting small businesses, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, aerospace and defence, ICT and digital infrastructure and energy, among others.

You might also like
Business

Musk will let Twitter users make digital payments, earn more

Business

Petrol and diesel prices remain constant in Bhubaneswar today, check prices here

Business

Gold price increases by Rs 550 for 10 gram of 24 carat & Rs 510 for 10 gram of…

Business

Boat Wave Ultima smartwatch launched in India at just Rs 2999

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.