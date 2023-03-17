Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

In FY 2021-22, Rs 34,742 crore collected at NH toll plazas

User fee collection at toll plazas on National Highways (NHs) during the financial year 2021–22 was Rs 34,742.56 crore, the government informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Business
By IANS 0
Toll plazas collection
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: User fee collection at toll plazas on National Highways (NHs) during the financial year 2021–22 was Rs 34,742.56 crore, the government informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the toll collection of Rs 4,183.74 crore, while Rajasthan and Gujarat recorded Rs 3,933 and Rs 3,642.40 crore in user fee collection on NHs, respectively, during the year 2021-22, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a written reply to Parliament.

Take a look

Gold price in India for 24, 22 carat maintains increasing trend on…

Rupee closer to replacing dollar, 18 nations to trade in INR

On a question about whether the government or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set any targets for toll collection in the current financial year 2023–24 and the next three years, the ministry said that there is no such target set for the current financial year as well as the next three years.

However, user fee collection is expected to increase by 5 percent due to annual traffic growth and by 3 percent due to changes in the wholesale price index (WPI) every year. Further, new fee plazas are put into commercial operation upon completion of NH’s stretch, adding additional revenue every year, the ministry added.

IANS 18314 news
You might also like
Business

‘Don’t call me Bhaiya’: Woman alleges Rapido driver sent her lewd…

Business

Gold price in India continues to go up for 24, 22 carat on Thursday

Business

Mark Zuckerberg fires 10,000 more employees in 2nd round of layoffs

Business

Gold price in India massively increases for 24 carat and 22 carat on Wednesday

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7