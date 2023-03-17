In FY 2021-22, Rs 34,742 crore collected at NH toll plazas

New Delhi: User fee collection at toll plazas on National Highways (NHs) during the financial year 2021–22 was Rs 34,742.56 crore, the government informed the Parliament on Thursday.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the toll collection of Rs 4,183.74 crore, while Rajasthan and Gujarat recorded Rs 3,933 and Rs 3,642.40 crore in user fee collection on NHs, respectively, during the year 2021-22, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a written reply to Parliament.

On a question about whether the government or the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set any targets for toll collection in the current financial year 2023–24 and the next three years, the ministry said that there is no such target set for the current financial year as well as the next three years.

However, user fee collection is expected to increase by 5 percent due to annual traffic growth and by 3 percent due to changes in the wholesale price index (WPI) every year. Further, new fee plazas are put into commercial operation upon completion of NH’s stretch, adding additional revenue every year, the ministry added.