Honda Cars Get Massive Discount On These Models In May 2021, Check Details Here

Honda Cars India is offering great discounts on some of its popular car models for May 2021. Customers can avail benefits and discounts on selected models of Honda which include Amaze, Jazz and Honda WR-V. The offers will be available for customers on a new purchase from May 1 to May 31, 2021.

The details about the offer are as follows:

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is one of the popular compact sedan offered by the company and gets a discount of up to Rs 27,298. The discount includes an exchange benefit of Rs 15,000.

However, the petrol smt variant gets cash benefit of Rs 10,000 or accessories up to Rs 12,298. On the other hand the smt variant gets a exchange benefit of Rs 15,000.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz gets benefits up to Rs 21,908. It includes exchange benefits of Rs 10,000 and cash discounts of Rs 10,000. The users can opt for cash discount or accessories up to Rs 11,908.

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V is offered with benefits up to Rs 22,158. The benefits include cash discounts of Rs 10,000 along with exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. The users can opt for cash discount or accessories up to Rs 12,158.

Note: The price of vehicles keeps on changing from time to time. Please refer the nearest car dealer before purchasing a vehicle.