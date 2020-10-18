New Delhi: India’s biggest electric scooter manufacturer Hero Electric has launched a new segment called ‘City Speed’ keeping in mind the urban customers.

Hero Electric’s City Speed ​​e-bike offers faster speed and grade capability for a better ride on flyovers and slopes.

In its city speed portfolio, Hero Electric will introduce three new e-bikes version of its already existing electric scooters Optima-hx, Nyx-hx, and Photon-hx.

CEO of Hero Electric India, Sohinder Gill said that “the e-bike market is currently polarized due to low speed bikes and high high price etc. After years of research, we have developed electrical power trains, whose quality is quite good. It uses low battery to provide adequate pickup and speed along with the traffic speed on our city roads. Using these power trains, we have now launched a new range of bikes starting at Rs 57,560. Which has a comfortable driving range from 70 km to 200 km”.

He also added that these bikes are designed to have sufficient power and punch and good economy without putting pressure on the battery, resulting in a higher range per charge and also longer battery life.

Hero’s new e-bike will be available in Hero’s 500+ electronic dealership showrooms in 25 states of India. These scooters will be the cheapest electric bike available in the country. The price of these scooters will start from Rs 57,560.

Additional subsidy will also be given to further reduce the price of this scooter.

Families of every category will be able to buy this scooter as it fits budget of everyone.