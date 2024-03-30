Here is a list of bank holidays in April issued by the RBI
Bhubaneswar: The new financial year starts from 1st April. The Reserve Bank has published the list of bank holidays in April, said reliable reports in this regard.
It i9s worth mentioning there that in the month of April Banks will be closed for 14 days in the month of April. So if you have any important bank work, do it at the earliest.
Different states in the country have different holidays. Apart from Saturday and Sunday, there are some festive holidays. So check your holiday list before going to the bank. Due to continuous holidays, the work of bank customers may be affected. But the bank’s online services will continue.
Here is the entire list of bank holidays in April:
April 1: Every year banks across the country are closed due to account closure
April 5: Bank closures in Telangana, Jammu, Srinagar.
April 7: Sunday
April 9: Gudi Padova / Ugadi Festival / Telugu New Year
April 10: Ramzan/Eid Bank closure in Kerala/Kochi.
April 11: Banks are closed everywhere except Chandigarh, Gangtok, Kochi due to Eid-ul-Fitr.
April 13: Second Saturday
April 14: Sunday
April 15: Bank closures in Gauhati, Shimla and Himachal due to Bihu
April 17: Ramnavami
April 20: Gariya Puja
April 21: Sunday
April 27: Fourth Saturday
April 28: Sunday