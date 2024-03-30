Here is a list of bank holidays in April issued by the RBI

Bhubaneswar: The new financial year starts from 1st April. The Reserve Bank has published the list of bank holidays in April, said reliable reports in this regard.

It i9s worth mentioning there that in the month of April Banks will be closed for 14 days in the month of April. So if you have any important bank work, do it at the earliest.

Different states in the country have different holidays. Apart from Saturday and Sunday, there are some festive holidays. So check your holiday list before going to the bank. Due to continuous holidays, the work of bank customers may be affected. But the bank’s online services will continue.

Here is the entire list of bank holidays in April:

April 1: Every year banks across the country are closed due to account closure

April 5: Bank closures in Telangana, Jammu, Srinagar.

April 7: Sunday

April 9: Gudi Padova / Ugadi Festival / Telugu New Year

April 10: Ramzan/Eid Bank closure in Kerala/Kochi.

April 11: Banks are closed everywhere except Chandigarh, Gangtok, Kochi due to Eid-ul-Fitr.

April 13: Second Saturday

April 14: Sunday

April 15: Bank closures in Gauhati, Shimla and Himachal due to Bihu

April 17: Ramnavami

April 20: Gariya Puja

April 21: Sunday

April 27: Fourth Saturday

April 28: Sunday

