GST collections in October cross Rs 1,51,718 cr, 2nd highest collection ever after April

By IANS 0
gst collection
Representational image

New Delhi: The government collected Rs 1,51,718 crore gross GST revenue in October, which is the second highest collection ever after April this year, official data revealed on Tuesday.

The monthly GST revenues have been more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore for eight months in a row.

The Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark has been crossed for the second time since the inception of GST, official sources said.

September saw the generation of 8.3 crore e-way bills, which is significantly higher than 7.7 crore e-way bills generated in August.

Out of the total GST collection of Rs 1,51,718 crore for October, CGST was Rs 26,039 crore, SGST was Rs 33,396 crore, IGST was Rs 81,778 crore (including Rs 37,297 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was Rs 10,505 crore (including Rs 825 crore collected on import of goods), which is second highest till date, the data stated.

You might also like
Business

Elon Musk is officially the new CEO of Twitter as braces for deeper layoffs

Business

Google pauses requirement for Indian developers to meet its new billing norms

Business

Petrol, diesel prices slashed from today, know how much

Business

Gold rates decrease for 24 carat and 22 carat on November 1

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.