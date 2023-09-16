Gold rates witness sharp hike for 24 and 22 carat in India

Bhubaneswar: In Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar, the prices of the yellow metal has increased by Rs 220 in the last 24 hours. While 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,670, 22 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 54,700.

The prices of gold have increased in India in last 24 hours. As on September 16, 2023 24 carat gold (10 grams) cost Rs 59,020 while 22 carat (10 grams) costs Rs 54,060 in India.

Changes in gold prices were registered in important cities in India. In national capital Delhi, the Gold rate for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 59,820 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,850. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 59,670 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 54,700.

On the other hand, price of 24 carat gold (10 grams) in Mumbai is Rs 59,670 while 22 carat gold (10 grams) is Rs 54,700. Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 57,750 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 55,000.

Silver rate for 1kg is Rs 71,900 in India.